Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,800 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ASRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Gabelli raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 71.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Assertio by 72.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 126,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Assertio by 520.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Assertio during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Assertio by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 587,783 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31. Assertio has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 80.60% and a negative net margin of 57.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assertio will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

