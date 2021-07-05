Assetmark Inc. Acquires 11,223 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 843.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,553 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 213,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,187,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 403,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 55,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 36,277 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Stephens increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

