Assetmark Inc. Acquires 3,394 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 812.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.73 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.42 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.