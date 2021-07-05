Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,815,000 after purchasing an additional 262,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,244,000 after purchasing an additional 237,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,347,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

