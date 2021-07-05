Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nucor by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after buying an additional 69,222 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nucor by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 28,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Nucor stock opened at $96.52 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at $29,320,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.