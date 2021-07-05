Assetmark Inc. Sells 255 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.27.

NYSE SAP opened at $141.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.47.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.77%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.