Assetmark Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 112,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 51,491 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $66.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.