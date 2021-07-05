Assetmark Inc. Trims Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 29.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.2% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $800.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $757.72. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

