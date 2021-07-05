Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ASBFY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

