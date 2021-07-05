Atheios Market Cap Tops $28,447.19 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Atheios has a market capitalization of $28,447.19 and approximately $10.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,196.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,249.62 or 0.06578582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.76 or 0.01499469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.60 or 0.00408245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00161203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.99 or 0.00643314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00422307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.12 or 0.00333712 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,336,053 coins and its circulating supply is 41,595,108 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

