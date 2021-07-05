Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,300 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 513,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,813.0 days.

Shares of AEXAF opened at $60.93 on Monday. Atos has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.49.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

