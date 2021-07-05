Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,300 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 513,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,813.0 days.
Shares of AEXAF opened at $60.93 on Monday. Atos has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.49.
Atos Company Profile
See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.