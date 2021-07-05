Aureus Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 2.7% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $35,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2,338.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after buying an additional 22,377 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 165,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 17.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 67,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR opened at $731.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $689.83. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $520.48 and a twelve month high of $733.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.24.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.