Aureus Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Leidos makes up about 2.2% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $28,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Leidos by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 76,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Leidos by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Leidos by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 73,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 56,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Leidos by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,808,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,155,000 after purchasing an additional 73,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $102.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.42.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.