Aureus Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aureus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $593.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $520.96. The stock has a market cap of $282.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.29 and a 52-week high of $594.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

