Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 4,432 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aureus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.