Aureus Asset Management LLC Takes Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 930,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,156,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 21.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 367.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Well alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMWL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

AMWL stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,145.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,866,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,041 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

American Well Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.