Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ (AVDL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.04 million, a PE ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,898,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 435,026 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,961,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 121,209 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

