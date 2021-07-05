Avenir Corp Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $565,086,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $336,474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,808 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,063. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

