Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Stake Cut by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Avid Technology by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 530.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,022 shares of company stock worth $341,973 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 208,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,888. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.