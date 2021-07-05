Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will report earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.13). Azul reported earnings of ($2.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($4.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($4.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $334.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.55. 766,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,747. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.56. Azul has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $29.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Azul by 9.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Azul by 46.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

