Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,162 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.1% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

NYSE:PMX opened at $13.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.