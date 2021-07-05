Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,103 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 204,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 58.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 16.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 415,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 58,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 61.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 117,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $78.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.