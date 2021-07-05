Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after purchasing an additional 656,698 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 120,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 33,788 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

