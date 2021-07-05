Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $249,000 in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natus Medical by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,729,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,824,000 after purchasing an additional 263,371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,562,000 after purchasing an additional 68,791 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Natus Medical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $277,666.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,147.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,130 shares of company stock worth $1,936,054 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $25.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.15 million, a P/E ratio of -80.34 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

