Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,790 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,790 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIM. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.32.

KIM stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

