Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 34,561 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,561 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.89. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IOVA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

