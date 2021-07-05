Banano (BAN) Price Hits $0.0119 on Top Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, Banano has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $15.46 million and approximately $200,361.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00054602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,566 coins and its circulating supply is 1,303,600,320 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

