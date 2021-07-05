Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Bank First stock opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.32. Bank First has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $534.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank First will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank First by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bank First by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank First during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

