Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 694 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMED. FMR LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,461,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $264.66 on Monday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.96 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,725 shares of company stock worth $719,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

