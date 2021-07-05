Bank of Montreal Can Buys 9,110 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,927,237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,227,000 after buying an additional 253,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBBY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $31.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.16. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

