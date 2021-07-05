Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,174 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

PRPL opened at $27.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,716.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

