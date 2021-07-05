Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.29 Million Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after purchasing an additional 101,511 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after buying an additional 676,672 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after buying an additional 87,325 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,364,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,258,000 after buying an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $204.29 on Monday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.23.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

