Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.38 Million Stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in POSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in POSCO by 1,654.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 516.7% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in POSCO during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 3.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. POSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

POSCO stock opened at $76.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.17. POSCO has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

