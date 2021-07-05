Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $83.96 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $59.46 and a one year high of $84.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.94.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

