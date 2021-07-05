Bank of Montreal Can Sells 20,660 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,660 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $34.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $668.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.52. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALBO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

