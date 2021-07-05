Bank of Montreal Can Sells 33,362 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,362 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMSC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $486.66 million, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. Equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

