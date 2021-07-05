Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,477,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $35,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 68.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $23,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after buying an additional 587,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after buying an additional 544,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.11 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In related news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,574.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,287 shares of company stock worth $1,830,787 in the last three months. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

