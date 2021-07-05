Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Sanmina worth $34,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,059,000 after buying an additional 461,184 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Sanmina by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,526,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,531,000 after buying an additional 140,174 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after buying an additional 292,157 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Sanmina by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,275,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,793,000 after buying an additional 88,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,647,000 after buying an additional 75,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
SANM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.
Sanmina Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
