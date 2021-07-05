Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Sanmina worth $34,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,059,000 after buying an additional 461,184 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Sanmina by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,526,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,531,000 after buying an additional 140,174 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after buying an additional 292,157 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Sanmina by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,275,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,793,000 after buying an additional 88,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,647,000 after buying an additional 75,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

