Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $33.26 Million Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 708,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,329,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $33,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,547,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 63,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 54,094 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 613,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,787,000 after buying an additional 59,138 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,278,000 after buying an additional 913,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

NYSE AJRD opened at $48.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.