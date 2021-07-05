Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $33.88 Million Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 73.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 483,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352,452 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $33,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $171,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

PCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $138,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,774,692. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $59.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.07. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.