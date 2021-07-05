Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 22,195 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 520,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,195 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $31,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $65.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.57. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

