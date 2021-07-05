Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 31,667 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Assured Guaranty worth $31,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In other news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,000. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE AGO opened at $47.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.68. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.