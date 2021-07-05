Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,919,000 after purchasing an additional 672,728 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 262.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,129 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,390,000 after purchasing an additional 285,839 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 48.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,537,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $19.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.56. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

