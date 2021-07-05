Barclays PLC Has $3.55 Million Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 105.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 71.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,502,000 after buying an additional 667,271 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 92.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,246,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $60.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.36.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

