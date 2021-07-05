Barclays PLC Purchases 30,710 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 82.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,710 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at $1,071,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 312.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at $1,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $53.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $36.94 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.31.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

In related news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.