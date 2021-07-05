Barclays PLC Raises Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Allegheny Technologies worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $20.90 on Monday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

