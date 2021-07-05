Barclays PLC Sells 1,296 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of American Woodmark worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 136,187 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,046,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 11,751.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 535,525 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,384,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.20.

American Woodmark stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.25. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

