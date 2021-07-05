Barclays PLC Sells 5,278 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,032,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after buying an additional 229,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after buying an additional 54,604 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 453,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 114,215 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George M. Marcus sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $476,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,911.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $151,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,875.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,083 shares of company stock worth $7,631,129. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMI. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of MMI opened at $37.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

