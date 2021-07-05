Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ETCMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCMY opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.41.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

