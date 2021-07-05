Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $11.63 on Friday. Pearson has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pearson by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pearson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,913 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 131,398 shares in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

